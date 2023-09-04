UBI organizes ‘U Genius Quiz Contest’ for school students in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Bank of India (UBI) organized a grand ‘U Genius Quiz Contest’ recently for the students of all the schools of Vidarbha. The chief guest of the program was Ullas Narad, Deputy Director Education and the special guest was Naveen Jain, General Manager, Pune Zone. A total of 800 students along with their parents and teachers registered their presence in this competition.

The competition was inaugurated by the chief guests Ullas Narad, Deputy Director Education, and senior executives of Union Bank of India Naveen Jain, Zonal Head Pune, Mayank Bhardwaj, Sub-Divisional Head, Pune, MVN Ravi Shankar, Area Head, Nagpur, Anoop Tarale, Area Head, Amravati, Rajesh Yadav, Sub-Area Head, Nagpur, Pramod Thakur, Deputy Area Head, Amravati, S. Shivakumaran, Deputy Area Head, Nagpur, Subhash Gajbhiye, Deputy Area Head, Amravati and Quiz Master Dr. Bertie Ashley by lighting the traditional lamp.

In the first phase of the competition, 800 students from a total of 200 teams tried their hands in the objective type quiz, out of which a total of 6 teams were selected for the final stage round, from Bhavan’s BP Vidyamandir Civil Lines to Yashasvi Sabu and Madhura Dani, Centr Point School-2 Ami Parihar and Ananya Baheti from Katol Road, Shlok Lonarkar and Arnav Shinde, Renukadevi Chunodkar and Kirit Lokhande from Saraswati Vidyalaya Shankar Nagar, Hamza and Vyjayanti from School of Scholars, Akola, Vedant Mundhe and Kushal Popli from Somalwar Niklas Khamla were the teams that reached the final stage.

The competition between all the teams was very interesting, Somalvar Niklas, Khamla’s team was lagging till the last round but in the last buzzer round, the team gave correct answers of every question by first ringing the buzzer and scored a total of 300 marks, and won by defeating its nearest rival Centre Point School-2 Katol Road by a margin only 50 marks.

The final results of ‘U Genius General Knowledge Competition’ organized under the aegis of Union Bank of India were as follows: Saraswati Vidyalaya, Shankar Nagar stood sixth, Narayana Vidyalayam stood fifth, School of Scholars, Akola, Bhawan’s stood fourth, third and second respectively. The team of BP Vidyamandir Civil Lines and Centre Point School-2 Katol Road was the winner. The winner’s trophy and the rolling trophy of the champion school were in the name of Somalwar Niklas Khamla.

