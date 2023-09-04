Nagpur’s Ritika-Simran pair wins Lagos badminton title

Nagpur: The international shuttlers Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi of Nagpur were declared winners in the Lagos International Classic tournament that concluded at Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday.

The Ritika-Simran pair was up against the top seeded American pair of Paula Lynn Cao Hok and Lauren Lam in the final. But due to some reasons, the US combo did not turn up for the match on time and the chair umpire granted the match to the Indians. Earlier in the semis, the duo of Ritika and Simran upset second seeded South African combination of Amy Ackerman and Deidre Laurens in straight games at Court 2 of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. The score sheet read 21-12, 22-20.

Speaking on the occasion from Lagos, Ritika and Simran said that they would have loved to play the final and win as it would have been much sweeter … but a gold is a gold. They have thanked MBA, Arun Lakhani, NDBA, Mangesh Kashikar for their support. They have specially thanked Suchitra Academy, Pradeep Raju and all the coaches, physio and Viren Thakkar for his support.

Ritika-Simran will play the Vietnam Open next and hope to continue with their good form after a bronze at Maldives International.

