Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019

U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav

Mumbai: Amid reports of an uneasy truce between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has cleared his stand on the alliance and the prospect of a party member becoming chief minister in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

In a three-part interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Uddhav Thackeray said that the alliance with BJP is ‘purely ideological’ as it is based on Hindutva.

However, Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the Shiv Sena made “compromises” while forming the alliance with the BJP but that the compromise was “for Maharashtra”.

Of the 288 Maharashtra assembly seats, the Shiv Sena will contest 124, smaller NDA allies such as RPI and RSP will contest 14, and remaining seats (150) will be fought by the BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “We are contesting a lesser number of seats because [Maharashtra CM Devendra] Fadnavis and [state BJP chief] Chandrakant Patil requested me to understand their problem.”

While he remained mum on what portfolios have been divided between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said that “power and responsibilities will be shared equally”.

Uddhav also cleared the air on Aaditya Thackeray’s chief ministerial aspirations.

“Aaditya is contesting elections but that doesn’t mean that he will immediately become CM or deputy CM… He wants to take some legislative experience. He is interested in that,” Uddhav said.

Happening Nagpur
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
Hindi News
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
Trending News
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
Featured News
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
Trending In Nagpur
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145