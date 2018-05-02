Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps

Nagpur: City biggest Garba event Jalsa 2019 at chattarpur farm was lighten up with 2100 lamps, Lampas served to all the visitors during the arti and the view was heart warming.

Goddess Mahaguari is worshiped on Day 8 of Navratri. Maximum number of devotees were in purple colour dress day to receive blessings of Goddess Mahagauri. The colour represents richness and opulence.

The fashion diva and style icon Neha Dhupia seen performing Garba with the visitors as celebrity guest which was the special attraction of the event. And city known Business Man Ravi Agrawal’s Birthday added another feather of happiness to the event.

Neha Dhupia shared a word of blessing with all the devotes

– Farhan Kazi

– Pics By Rajesh Bansod