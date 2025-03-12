U-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy: Vidarbha back to winning ways, thrash Andhra

Advertisement



Nagpur: Vidarbha returned to winning ways by thrashing Andhra by seven wickets in a Group F league match of the U-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy at Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground, Pune on Tuesday.

Andhra’s decision to bat first on winning the toss didn’t quite pay off as they lost both their openers with only 17 runs on the board. Hema Roshni (31) and captain Henrietta Pereira (20) briefly stemmed the rot, but the fall of the latter triggered a collapse.

Vidarbha captain Janhvi Ranganathan wrecked their middle order by claiming three wickets in the 28th over of the innings. Janhvi dismissed Vasvi Pavani (9) with the first ball, Harshita (0) with her third and Dhathri (0) with the last ball of her fifth over. She finished with figures of 4-27 in 10 overs as Andhra were bowled out for 133.

Vidarbha made a stuttering start to their chase, losing their top three for only 33 runs, but the in-form Aayushi Thakre and Dharvi Tembhurne combined to shut Andhra out of the game. The duo added 101 runs for the fourth wicket off 109 balls to seal victory in 28.3 overs. Dharvi remained unbeaten on 55 off 59 deliveries with 10 boundaries and a six while Aayushi’s unbeaten 35 came off fifty deliveries with five boundaries.

Vidarbha now have 12 points from four matches. They must beat Baroda in their last match on Thursday to ensure qualification for the knock-out stage.

Brief scores: Andhra 133 all out in 47 overs (Hema 31, Anjum 23, Tamanna 23; Janhvi Ranganathan 4-27). Vidarbha 134-3 in 28.4 overs (Aayushi Thakre 35 not out, Dharvi Tembhurne 55 not out). Result: Vidarbha won by 7 wickets.