Obscene acts in open: 5 more girls file complaint against lewd 5-star hotel chef in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shocking details have now come to light after Bajaj Nagar Police in Nagpur arrested Shantkumar Ramchandra (30), a five-star hotel chef in the city, for performing obscene acts in front of girls on Jail Road. The court has sent him to jail.

Shantkumar, who is reportedly mentally unstable, had been doing similar acts on Wardha Road for the past month. After his video and news went viral on social media, five more girls filed complaints against him at Beltarodi Police Station.

Gold Rate Wednesday 12 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,400 /- Gold 22 KT 80,400 /- Silver / Kg 98,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, Shantkumar is from Gulbarga, Karnataka, and had been working as a kitchen manager at a five star hotel in Nagpur, for six months. Two days ago, he parked his car in front of Central Jail on Wardha Road and started performing sexual act in front of girls sitting nearby. Despite their objections, he continued his actions. Finally, a girl recorded a video and called the police, but Shantkumar fled in his car.

After the video went viral, Bajaj Nagar police arrested him from the hotel. Following the news of his arrest, five more girls came forward at Beltarodi Police Station. These girls, who work in a pharma company in MIHAN, revealed that Shantkumar had been doing similar lewd acts outside Khapri Metro Station every day for the past month. They were too scared to complain earlier.

Beltarodi Police Station incharge Mukund Kavade took the matter seriously and registered a case against him. The accused is currently in jail, but Beltarodi police will take him into custody again with a court order. The police have urged other victims to come forward without fear. They assured strict action against him. Shantkumar is married but has disputes with his wife. Police suspect his mental instability is the reason behind his actions. They will also contact his family for further investigation.

According to another report, the five-star hotel chef is learnt to have first indulged in the vulgar act before a 21-year-old Mihan employee at New Airport Mahametro station’s parking space at 7:46 pm.

He then headed towards Wardha Road to repeat the act, only to get captured on the cell phone of a woman 45 minutes later, leading to his arrest. Beltarodi police have now registered a second case against Shantkumar, a resident of Karnataka, following the fresh complaint by the Mihan employee.

Sources stated the accused was stalking and harassing the Mihan employee since February 3 on the pretext of seeking route directions. After enduring his nuisance for a month, the woman and her brother approached the Mahametro guard shortly after the incident on March 9, who, in turn, reported the matter to Sonegaon police. Sources said, Shantkumar may also be involved in flashing before a group of girls on a desolate road near New Airport Metro station a couple of months ago. Mahametro authorities deployed a guard after the girls raised an alarm.

“A CCTV captured the flasher some months ago near New Airport Metro station riding a scooter. His moustache was prominent in the footage. Physical appearance and modus operandi of the man matched that of Shantkumar,” said a security source of Mahametro.