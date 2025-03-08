U-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy: 2nd win for Vidarbha, beat TN by 52 runs

Advertisement





Nagpur: Vidarbha notched up their second win in a row as they defeated Tamil Nadu by 52 runs in the U-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy at Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground, in Pune on Friday. Vidarbha now have eight points from two matches and are at the top of the Group F league table.

After Vidarbha captain Janhvi Ranganathan won the toss and elected to bat first, their openers Sayali Shinde (34) and Riddhi Naik (26) gave them a steady start, adding 63 runs in 92 balls. With both openers departing in quick succession, the onus fell on Aayushi Thakre and Prerna Randive to give the innings some momentum. They did so by adding 55 runs in 72 balls for the third wicket. Aayushi, who top-scored with 80 off 98 balls with 10 boundaries, then added 66 runs off 81 deliveries for fourth wicket with Sai Bhoyar.

The final flourish was provided by Sai (47*) and Mansi Pande (28*) who added 47 runs off just 30 balls as Vidarbha ended up with 248-4. Tamil Nadu also made a steady start with their openers Shushanthika (34) and Rinaaz (27) combining to produce 56 runs. Even though Anurakini (29) kept up the tempo, the Tamil Nadu innings lost momentum with wickets falling at regular intervals. Four run outs did not help their cause and they ended up being bowled out for 196 in 42 overs.

Vidarbha’s next match is against Mumbai on Sunday.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 248-4 in 50 overs (Sayali Shinde 34, Riddhi Naik 26, Aayushi Thakre 80, Prerna Randive 25, Sai Bhoyar 47 NO, Mansi Pande 28 NO) beat Tamil Nadu 196 all out in 42 overs (Shushanthika 34, Rinaaz 27, Anurakini 29, Subhaharini 27, Aishwarya 26; Riddhi 2-23) by 52 runs.