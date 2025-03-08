Nagpur woman elopes twice with teen; cops track duo in Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a case that kept Nagpur police on their toes for months, a 36-year-old mother of three eloped twice within a year with her 16-year-old paramour, who is a Class 11 student. The teenager, shockingly, is just four years older than the woman’s eldest son.

After their latest disappearance on December 2 last year, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Nagpur Crime Branch finally tracked them down 175 km away in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. Investigations revealed that the woman had sold her gold chain to rent a room, purchase household furniture, and build a life together with the teenager. The duo took up odd jobs, with the woman working as a cook for a catering service while the teenager was employed as a service boy. However, their plans came to an abrupt end when Nagpur police intervened.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Social media message leads to arrest

According to sources, the minor had contacted his sister via social media, inadvertently revealing his location. Using cell phone surveillance, police zeroed in on the duo in Balaghat. It was discovered that the teenager had run away for a second time after both families strongly objected to the unconventional relationship. Their first elopement had lasted only four days before they returned home.

The case was transferred to AHTU, led by Senior Inspector Lalita Todase, who, along with her team, worked tirelessly for four months to track the pair.

Sources revealed that the teenager, a regular visitor to a shrine where he prayed for his ailing younger sister, first met the woman at the same location. The boy’s father had spoken to her about his daughter’s health, but over time, the teenager and the woman grew close. As their bond deepened, the boy’s father intervened, warning his son multiple times to stay away. Eventually, the teenager was sent to a relative’s house in Old Mangalwadi to sever ties with the woman, but he defied his parents and eloped with her instead.

Following the teenager’s disappearance, his family approached Lakadganj police station, which registered a case of kidnapping as per Supreme Court guidelines regarding missing minors. The woman’s family also lodged a missing person complaint at Nandanvan police station.

After being rescued, both the teenager and the woman underwent counselling. “The woman was handed over to Lakadganj police station, where a case of kidnapping was registered. The teenager was reunited with his parents,” said Todase, who investigated the case under DCP Rahul Maknikar.

Lakadganj police station’s Senior Inspector Hemant Chandewar confirmed that the woman was presented before the court, which later granted her bail.

Despite repeated warnings from both families, the bizarre love affair led to dramatic police chases and legal action, highlighting the growing concerns over teenage relationships and extramarital affairs.