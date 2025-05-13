Two Youths from Seoni and Chandrapur Arrested for Bullet Motorcycle Theft in Kamptee

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift breakthrough, the Old Kamptee Police, under the leadership of Police Inspector Prashant Jumde, have arrested two youths for the theft of a Bullet motorcycle from the Jabalpur Highway in Nagpur.

The accused have been identified as Aryan Arun Kori (21), a resident of Bazar Square, Seoni, and Rohij Vaman Gajbe (21), a resident of Warora in Chandrapur district.

According to the police, local resident Mohd. Kamran had parked his Bullet motorcycle (registration number: MH-49-AF-3010) along the Jabalpur Highway on Sunday. The vehicle was later reported stolen.

Acting promptly on the complaint, police launched an investigation using surveillance footage and technical analysis, which led them to the suspects. Upon interrogation, both Kori and Gajbe confessed to the theft. They also admitted to stealing another motorcycle from the MIDC area.

Authorities have successfully recovered both stolen motorcycles.

The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of senior officers at the Old Kamptee Police Station.

