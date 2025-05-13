Published On : Tue, May 13th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Two Youths from Seoni and Chandrapur Arrested for Bullet Motorcycle Theft in Kamptee

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a swift breakthrough, the Old Kamptee Police, under the leadership of Police Inspector Prashant Jumde, have arrested two youths for the theft of a Bullet motorcycle from the Jabalpur Highway in Nagpur.

The accused have been identified as Aryan Arun Kori (21), a resident of Bazar Square, Seoni, and Rohij Vaman Gajbe (21), a resident of Warora in Chandrapur district.

Gold Rate
10 May 2025
Gold 24 KT 94,700/-
Gold 22 KT 88,100/-
Silver/Kg 96,500/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the police, local resident Mohd. Kamran had parked his Bullet motorcycle (registration number: MH-49-AF-3010) along the Jabalpur Highway on Sunday. The vehicle was later reported stolen.

Acting promptly on the complaint, police launched an investigation using surveillance footage and technical analysis, which led them to the suspects. Upon interrogation, both Kori and Gajbe confessed to the theft. They also admitted to stealing another motorcycle from the MIDC area.

Authorities have successfully recovered both stolen motorcycles.

The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of senior officers at the Old Kamptee Police Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement