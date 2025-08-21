Two vehicle lifters nabbed in Nagpur, 15 cases solved

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough against vehicle thefts, the Crime Branch Unit 3 and the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad of Nagpur Police have arrested two accused and solved as many as 15 cases across different police station limits in the city. Stolen motorcycles worth around Rs 5.5 lakh have been recovered from their possession.

The case began when complainant Seema Bharat Sewak (42), a resident of LIG Colony, Hiwri Nagar, Nandanvan, reported that her Honda Activa (MH-49 AQ 8552), worth Rs 20,000, was stolen from outside her residence on the night of April 5–6, 2025. Based on her complaint, Nandanvan Police had registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused.

During parallel investigation, Crime Branch sleuths acted on technical inputs and reliable intelligence to detain Rishabh Sham Asopa (30), a resident of Shantiprakash Apartment, near Chanduram Bakery, Lakadganj. On interrogation, he confessed to committing the theft along with his accomplice Imran Khan Majid Khan (27), a resident of Bidgaon, Wathoda. Both were subsequently arrested.

Further interrogation revealed their involvement in 15 vehicle theft cases registered across city police stations, Nandanvan (1), Sitabuldi (2), Kalamna (2), Kotwali (3), Bajaj Nagar (1), Jaripatka (1), Ajni (1), Hudkeshwar (1), Gittikhadan (1) and Dhantoli (1).

The police team recovered stolen motorcycles worth Rs 5,50,000 from the duo. Investigations are underway to trace more recoveries and possible involvement in other crimes.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navin Chandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Paradeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil.

The action team included PI Anil Taksande, API Madhukar Borkute, PSI Vivek Zingre, HCs Santosh Thakur, Vijay Srivas, Constables Chandu Dekate, Jitesh Reddy, Deepak Dasarwar, Vishal Rokde, Deepak Lakde and Pramod Deshbratar.