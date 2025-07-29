Two unidentified bodies found in separate incidents in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city police registered two accidental death reports involving unidentified persons.

Hingna Police found an unidentified man, aged around 32 years, injured and unconscious on Wardha Road near Dongargaon on July 19. He was admitted to Suretech Hospital and later referred to Medical Hospital’s Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment on July 27. His identity is yet to be established.

Similarly, Sakkardara Police reported that an unidentified elderly man, approximately 65 years old, was found unconscious in the Motha Tajbagh area on July 11. He was admitted to the Medical Hospital Trauma Centre, where he passed away during treatment on July 27. His identity also remains unknown.

In both cases, police have appealed to the public to help identify the deceased and urged the relatives to come forward.