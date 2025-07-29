Devotion, rituals, cultural fervour mark Nag Panchami in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city came alive on Tuesday with vibrant rituals and deep-rooted devotion as devotees across Nagpur celebrated Nag Panchami, a festival dedicated to the worship of serpent deities. From early morning, women were seen cleaning their courtyards and adorning entrances with traditional rangoli designs featuring serpents, using natural colours as a mark of reverence to Nag Devta.

Temples, especially the revered Nagoba Temple in Nagpur, witnessed heavy footfall as worshippers gathered to offer milk, flowers, and prayers to snake idols and, in some places, to live cobras. Many devotees observed a fast the previous day, known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagula Chavithi, in preparation for the auspicious occasion.

Nag Panchami, steeped in Hindu mythology, is believed to appease Lord Shiva, who wears a serpent around his neck, and the twelve sacred snakes mentioned in scriptures, including Anant, Vasuki, and Takshak. The rituals are also seen as a way to seek protection from snakebites and to neutralize astrological afflictions like Kaal Sarpa Dosh.

Across Nagpur, the festival served as a beautiful confluence of faith, folklore, and tradition, reflecting the city’s cultural richness and spiritual spirit.

Legends of Nag Panchami

Several legends are associated with Nag Panchami in the country. One popular belief recounts that while playing near the Yamuna River, Lord Krishna stepped into the water, where he encountered the serpent Kaliya Nag. After a fierce battle, Krishna defeated Kaliya Nag, who, realizing Krishna’s divine nature, begged for mercy. Krishna spared Kaliya Nag’s life on the condition that he would no longer harm the residents of Gokul. Nag Panchami commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over Kaliya Nag, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Nag Panchami celebrations vary across different regions of India. Devotees traditionally offer milk to live snakes or serpent figures. In some areas, rice pudding and lotus flowers in silver bowls are offered to the Nagas.

A key aspect of the festival is cleaning homes, followed by conducting Nag pujas. Devotees place images or idols of Nag Devta and organize prayers, and lighting lamps during the rituals. Performing Sankalpa, a vow or intention setting, is also a significant part of the Nag pujas.