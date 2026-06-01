Two Students Found Dead in Nagpur; Academic Stress Concerns Grow

Nagpur: Two separate tragedies involving young students have once again brought the growing issue of mental stress among the youth into sharp focus. In incidents reported from different parts of the Nagpur, a teenage girl who had recently cleared her Class XII examination and a college student pursuing a professional degree were found dead in suspected suicides, leaving their families devastated and raising concerns about the emotional pressures faced by students.

A heartbreaking incident was reported from Anmol Nagar under the Wathoda police station limits, where 17-year-old Mahi Nitish Atram was found dead at her residence.

Gold Rate June 01- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 156,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,500/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to family members, Mahi had recently passed her Class XII examinations. However, she had reportedly been experiencing emotional distress for some time and was undergoing treatment and counselling. On the night of the incident, she had dinner with her family before retiring to her room.

Relatives stated that she was reportedly reprimanded by her father over a domestic issue. Shortly afterwards, she uploaded a WhatsApp status referencing the popular film Taare Zameen Par. The next morning, when family members called out to her and received no response, they entered the room and found her unresponsive.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have seized her mobile phone and are examining her WhatsApp status, call records and chat history to determine whether any other factors may have contributed to the tragedy. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the locality, with neighbours describing Mahi as a quiet, friendly and well-behaved girl.

BCA student’s death deepens concern

In another tragic incident, 22-year-old Abhay Uttamrao Nighot, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student residing in Hariharnagar under Beltarodi police station limits, was found dead in his room.

According to family members, Abhay went into his room on Friday morning. Assuming that he was busy studying, relatives did not disturb him. When he failed to come out for an extended period, family members checked on him and found him unresponsive. He was immediately taken to a hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Preliminary information suggests that academic pressure may have been a source of stress, although police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The two incidents have reignited concerns about the mounting psychological burden faced by students and young adults. Mental health experts have repeatedly warned that academic expectations, career uncertainty, social pressures and fear of failure can create overwhelming stress for many young people.

Parents, educators and counsellors stress the importance of maintaining open communication with children and students, recognizing behavioural changes, and seeking timely professional support whenever signs of emotional distress emerge.

The loss of two young lives within such a short span has left the city mourning and serves as a painful reminder that beneath academic achievements and future ambitions, many young people may be silently struggling with emotional challenges that often go unnoticed.

Police investigations in both cases are ongoing.

Advertisement