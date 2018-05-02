Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh

Nagpur: Two aged sisters were robbed of their gold mangalsutras at a Satsang pandal at Reshimbagh Ground here on Sunday afternoon. In another incident, a 53-year old woman was relieved of her mangalsutra while travelling in an auto in Ajni police area.

In the first incident, the complainant Ratna Ramanand Bandhile (61), resident of Plot No. 49/50, Gopala Enclave, Manewada Road, along with her sister Shashikala Vijay Ugemuge (60), native of Wardha, had gone to Reshimbagh Ground to attend Satsang around 2.30 pm on Sunday. While taking prasad at the crowded VIP Gate of the pandal, some unidentified miscreants burgled gold mangalsutras of Ratna and Shashikala collectively valued at Rs 43,000.

Kotwali ASI Deepak, acting on complaint of Ratna Bandhile, registered a case against unidentified miscreants under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused.

Similarly, Asha Bharat Chaudhari (53), resident of Plot No. 31/34, near Pani Convent, Sindhi-Karba Road, Wardha, along with husband arrived in city around 4.45 pm on December 23. They boarded an auto at Chhatrapati Square for going to Manewada Square. During travel in auto, some unidentified co-passengers removed Asha’s gold mangalsutra worth Rs 25,000 kept in a bag. On reaching Manewada Square, Asha found her mangalsutra missing.

Ajni ASI Rajendra Patil, based on complaint of Asha, booked the unidentified accused burglars under Section 379 of the IPC and launched a search for them.