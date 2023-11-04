Two senior citizens killed in separate road mishaps in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two senior citizens lost their lives in separate road mishaps in Nagpur.

In the first incident, rash-driving by a two-wheeler rider claimed the life of a senior citizen in the Ajni area on Thursday. Identified as Madhukar Hatekar (75), the deceased was a resident of Raut Nagar, Dighori Road, Wathoda. Hatekar was crossing the road connecting Tukdoji Chowk and MSEDCL Office around 9.45 am on October 31. Suddenly, he was hit by a speeding two-wheeler rider. Hatekar fell on the road and suffered severe head injuries. The two-wheeler rider sped away.

Advertisement

Hatekar was admitted to nearby Government Medical College & Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Shilpa Nitin Sukalkar (40), daughter of the deceased and a resident of Lane No 04, Vishwakarma Nagar, Ajni Police registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, and started their investigation.

In another incident, a speeding vehicle knocked a senior citizen dead in a hit-and-run incident in the Hingna area on Thursday. The deceased, Narendra Sahdeo Sahare (65) was a resident of Mahuli Nagar, Wadi. Sahare was going on a bicycle from Mohagaon Zilpi ghat around 3.40 pm. A rashly-driven unidentified vehicle hit Sahare causing him serious head injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot.

Sahare was rushed to Rural Hospital at Hingna where the doctors declared him dead. Following a complaint lodged by Saurabh Vakildeo Vishwakarma (25), a resident of Trilok Nagar, Wadi, Hingna Police registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134, 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act and launched a search for the driver of the ‘killer’ vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement