Pink shirt leads to arrest of chain-snatcher in Nagpur

Nagpur: A pink shirt led Bajaj Nagar Police to identify a chain-snatcher and recover gold ornaments and other material collectively worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Kunal Vitthal Wadwale (27), a resident of Donad village in Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district. He was living in a rented accommodation in Pandharabodi area of Nagpur.

According to police, Prema Sanjay Jamgade (47), a resident of Ambarish Apartment, Ghaisas Layout, Surendra Nagar, was targeted by a robber when she was passing through the Surendra Nagar area on October 31. Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Prema told the police that the robber was wearing a pink shirt. CCTV footage revealed the identity of the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from his house.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone I Anuraj Jain, the arrest was made by PI Vitthalsingh Rajput, PI Pravin Pande, API Sandip Mishra, and staff including Dilip Chavan, Satish Thakur, Jahid Ansari, Jitendra Janakwar, Shersingh Rathoda, Amol Mahalle, and others.

