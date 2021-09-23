Two salesmen cheat garments firm owner of Rs 22.50 lakh in Tehsil

Nagpur: Tehsil police have booked two salesmen of a garments firm on the charges of breach of trust and cheating the owner to the tune of Rs 22.50 lakh.

A resident of Flat No. 100, Kirtika Apartment, near Dayanand Park Square, Jaripatka, Kamalesh Dayaldas Ravlani (35), in his complaint to Tehsil police said that he runs a firm – Hindustan Garments – at Panjwani Market basement, Tin Nal Square, Itwari.

The two accused, Manoj Prakash Deoghare (28), and Ashish alias Nagesh Parate (27), both residents of Lalganj, were working in Ravlani’s garments firm as salesmen. On August 10, 2019, a garment fair was organised at Rajwada Palace, near Gandhisagar and the accused were given responsibility to manage it. Meanwhile, when Ravlani checked the accounts for the year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, he found that the two accused salesmen had misappropriated Rs 22.50 lakh pertaining to ladies garments.

Similarly, the two accused had directly sold ladies garments to owners of Fashion Outfit, Koradi, AD Collections, Aheri, and Dinesh Sathe of Chandrapur and other customers and the money from the deals were transferred into their accounts.

Tehsil Woman API Gujar, acting on Ravlani’s complaint, booked the two accused salesmen and others under Sections 408, 411, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.