Two passengers held for drinking alcohol on flight

And the litany of misbehaving passengers continues.

Two passengers were arrested by the Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus on board an IndiGo flight, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo’s manager, says Patna Airport SHO.

The two passengers — Rohit and Nitish — were arrested and handed over to Patna Airport Police last night after they created a ruckus onboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight 6E-6383.

IndiGo however says it had informed the ATC before landing that two passengers were carrying alcohole. IndiGo filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding alcohol on board with the passengers, after landing.

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident. There was no commotion on board.

