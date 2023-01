ICICI bank-Videocon loan fraud case: Bombay High Court allows release of former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar from judicial custody after CBI arrest. “Arrest not in accordance with the law,” the Court observes. The bail amount is set at Rs 1 lakh each. The CBI has opposed the release.

