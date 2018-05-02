Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 15th, 2019

Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case

robbery

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police on Thursday night arrested two of the five robbers who had looted Rs 2.45 lakh cash from a collection agent of a trading company at knife in front of Gokul Bhavan, near Jalaram Mandir.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Rafique (18), a resident of Chhota Loharpura, Gandhibag and Niyaz Raza Gulam Mustafa (19), a resident Rajeev Gandhi Nagar.

Mohammad Rizwan, Niyaz Raza and three of their accomplices carrying knives had looted Rs 2.45 lakh cash from Jayant Narayan Madavi (31), a recovery agent working for Sitabuldi based Wankhede Trading Company, when he was on his way to Central Bank, Dhantoli, to deposit the money.

Cops procured the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot and identified the robbers.

Police arrested Mohammad Rizwan and Niyaz Raza and obtained three-day remand for their custodial interrogation. Search for other accused is on.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Maharashtra News
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
Hindi News
RTE का दूसरा ड्रा आज
RTE का दूसरा ड्रा आज
गोंदियाः ई-टिकटों का दलाल हत्थे चढ़ा
गोंदियाः ई-टिकटों का दलाल हत्थे चढ़ा
Trending News
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Featured News
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Trending In Nagpur
Four thieves held, stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.23 lakh recovered
Four thieves held, stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.23 lakh recovered
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
RTE का दूसरा ड्रा आज
RTE का दूसरा ड्रा आज
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeet Singh Padda succumbs to jaundice
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeet Singh Padda succumbs to jaundice
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145