Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police on Thursday night arrested two of the five robbers who had looted Rs 2.45 lakh cash from a collection agent of a trading company at knife in front of Gokul Bhavan, near Jalaram Mandir.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Rafique (18), a resident of Chhota Loharpura, Gandhibag and Niyaz Raza Gulam Mustafa (19), a resident Rajeev Gandhi Nagar.

Mohammad Rizwan, Niyaz Raza and three of their accomplices carrying knives had looted Rs 2.45 lakh cash from Jayant Narayan Madavi (31), a recovery agent working for Sitabuldi based Wankhede Trading Company, when he was on his way to Central Bank, Dhantoli, to deposit the money.

Cops procured the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot and identified the robbers.

Police arrested Mohammad Rizwan and Niyaz Raza and obtained three-day remand for their custodial interrogation. Search for other accused is on.