Published On : Sat, Jun 15th, 2019

Four thieves held, stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.23 lakh recovered

Sitabuldi and Nandanvan Police arrested four thieves and recovered 16 stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.23 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Pawan Raju Kahate (32), a resident of Pardesipura, Gaddigodam, Raj alias Badal Mohan Sahare (20), a resident of Indora, Rahul Prithviraj Jambhulkar(19) andMaheshDharmadasThakre (19),bothresidentsof Lakhandur, districtBhandara.

Accused Pawan andRaj were nabbed by a team of Sitabuldi Police led by API PMKale. Accused Rahul and Maheshwere arrested by a team of Nandanvan Police led by Vinayak Chauhan

