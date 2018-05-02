Two notorious mobile burglars nabbed by Pachpaoli cops

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police have arrested two notorious criminals involved in mobile phone burglary and recovered total 19 hand sets of different companies worth Rs 2.70 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Rupesh Vijay Kshirsagar (20) and Rajesh Baburao Meshram (18), both residents of Pawansut Nagar, Hudkeshwar.

The action by Pachpaoli police follows a complaint lodged by Sohel Jamil Qureshi (22), resident of Ashinagar, Khan Complex, Plot No. 413, Kamptee Road. Sohel along with his relatives had gone to Jaswant Tuli Mall for watching a movie on February 21, 2019. He was talking with relatives and had kept his mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 on seat of his Activa moped. As Sohel went to nearby paan thela for purchasing water bottle, some unidentified miscreants stole his mobile phone. However, he formally lodged a complaint with Pachpaoli police on September 9.

During the probe, a team of cops was on trail of the mobile phone lifters. They soon got information about two suspects who were trying to sell mobile phones at cheaper rate near Vaishali Nagar crematorium. Cops detained them and seized four phones including Sohel’s phone from their possession. After procuring custody remand, cops subjected both the accused to intense interrogation. Both the accused confessed stealing 15 more phones from different places. Subsequently, cops recovered total 19 phones worth Rs 2.70 lakh.

The action was carried out by Senior PI Ashok Meshram, PI (Crime) Mahesh Dhavan, API S S Suruse, ASI Ashok Pund, constable Premdas Wardhe, NPCs Rahul Badhiye, Sachin Bhimte, Chetan Gedam, Gajanan Rathod under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Maknikar and ACP Walchand Munde.