Two Notorious Goons Detained Under MPDA

Nagpur: In a decisive move to curb criminal activities, the City Police have detained two notorious goons under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

The accused have been identified as Akash Chintaman Meshram (31), a resident of Plot No. 159, Lane No. 7, Swagat Nagar, Bhandewadi, and Chetan Manoj Burde (22), a resident of Lane No. 14, Nandanvan Slums.

Both individuals were reportedly involved in repeated criminal activities. Despite multiple warnings and previous legal actions, they failed to reform. Taking note of their continued involvement in unlawful acts, Commissioner of Police Dr. R.K. Singal approved their preventive detention under the MPDA.

This action is part of the ongoing efforts by the City Police to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens.

