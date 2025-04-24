Man Dies After Motorcycle Skids Off Road in Dhamna

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic accident occurred in Hingna Police Station area when a 35-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle skidded off the road, causing severe head injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Digambar Deshbhratar, a resident of Ward No. 3, Shirpur, Dhamna.

According to the police, Deshbhratar was riding his motorcycle near the Reliance Petrol Pump in Dhamna on the night of April 18 at around 10:30 p.m. When he lost control of the bike, it skidded off the road, leaving him seriously injured. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries on April 22.

The Hingna Police have registered a case of accidental death.

