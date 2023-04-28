Two minor girls raped in separate incidents near Nagpur

Nagpur: The horrifying incidents of sexually exploitations of the children seem to have no end in Second Capital of the State as two men allegedly raped two minor girls in separate incidents in the rural areas of the district.

In the first incident that took place in Katol area, Tushar Ramaji Nagose (28), a resident of village Khutamba tool the 13-year-old girl to a nearby shed around 9 pm on April 24 and allegedly raped her.

He threatened to kill the victim if she narrated the incident to anyone. However, the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents who lodged a complaint against Tushar.

On the basis of the complaint made by her parents, Katol Police registered a case under Sections 376(3), 354(A)(1)(i), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Tushar.

In another incident reported from Kanhan, 30-year-old Laxmikant Mulchandji Gedam, a resident of Ward No 2, village Khopdi, entered the house of the 11-year-old girl when she was alone around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

When the girl was watching the television, he sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her of dire consequences if uttered anything about the incident with her parents.

Following the victim’s complaint, Kanhan Police registered a case under Sections 376(AB), 376(2)(j)(a), 376(2)(f ) of the IPC, read with Sections 4 and 6 of the PoCSO Act, against Gedam. Further investigations are underway

