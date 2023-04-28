Married woman found hanging in bathroom in Nagpur

Nagpur: A married woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of her house in Ganeshpeth area, police said, on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Around 12.30 pm, Bhavana Sandeep Madavi (40), a resident of the locality in front of Dalve Bhavan, near Pahadi Mata Mandir, was found hanging from the pipe with a ‘dupatta’ in the bathroom of her house.

Bhavan’s relatives brought her down and rushed her to Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared her dead.

The reason behind Bhavana’s suicide could not be ascertained known so far, sources said.

Ganeshpeth Police initiated an investigation after registering a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

