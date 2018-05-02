Two men, woman killed in separate road mishaps in city

Nagpur: In a spurt of road accidents, two men and a woman were killed in separate incidents in MIDC, Hudkeshwar and Hingna police jurisdictions on Sunday.

In the first incident, a 51 year old woman named Chhaya Jayant Sonune, resident of Wanadongri, lost her life as the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a truck in Rajiv Nagar, MIDC. Chhaya was riding pillion on his son Ritesh’s two-wheeler around 3.30 pm on Sunday. The mother-son dup was returning home. As they reached near Sachin Medical Stores in Rajiv Nagar, a rashly driven truck (MH-31/CQ 4049) rammed their vehicle injuring Chhaya critically. She died on the spot.

MIDC PSI Lahane booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A), 338 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

In the second mishap, a recklessly driven car skidded off the road and turned turtle killing a youth in Hudkeshwar police area. A group of friends was returning home after having a party. Anshu Mithilesh Sharma (24) was driving the Brezza car (MH-31/FA 6240) and his friend Pravin Atram (22) and others were travelling in the car. As Anshu was driving the car rashly, it skidded off the road and turned turtle near the Gram Panchayat office in Hudkeshwar Khurd around 6.45 pm on Sunday. Pravin received fatal injuries and died on the spot while others escaped with minor injuries.

Hudkeshwar PSI Sharad Pawar, based on Head Constable Sunil’s complaint, booked Anshu Sharma under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

Similarly, a resident of Durga Square, Kanholibara, Ramesh Ruprao Budhbawre (45) along with wife Shubhangi (30) and 6-year old daughter, was riding a two-wheeler. Midway near HP Petrol Pump in Kanholibara Shivar in Hingna police jurisdiction, a speeding bike (MH-40/CB 4245) collided with Budhbawre’s two-wheeler. As a result, Ramesh suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Hingna Woman PSI has registered a case under Sections 279, 334, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified bike rider. Further investigation is underway.