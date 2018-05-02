Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar police have booked two men allegedly for attacking a 38-year-old man with a knife at PVK Wine shop on Sunday afternoon. The incident was reportedly fallout of an old rivalry erupted from monetary issues. Based on the statement given by victim Sachin Purushottam Mandalwar, a resident of 196, behind Krims Hospital, Ramdaspeth, Bajaj Nagar police have booked the accused identified as Shrikant Mahadev Raut (38), a resident of Flat No. 219, near Hanuman Mandir, behind Krims Hospital, Ramdaspeth and Prashant Koparde (35), a resident of Kachipura.

According to police sources, Sachin and Shrikant had an old conflict owing to some financial issues. Shrikant would hurl abuses at Sachin in the Ramdaspeth vicinity whenever he come across the accused. On Sunday afternoon, the accused duo were purchasing liquor from Bajaj Nagar based PVK Wine shop.

At around 3 pm, Sachin reportedly approached the wine shop to buy booze. On seeing Sachin, Shrikant reportedly got furious and picked up the quarrel with him. The petty fight soon turned ugly, when Shrikant whipped out knife from him pocket and started attacking Sachin. The accused duo later fled the spot, leaving Sachin lying in the pool of blood.

Bajaj Nagar police have booked the accused Shrikant and Prashant under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.