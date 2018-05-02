Two men knocked dead in MIDC, Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Recklessly driven vehicles knocked two men dead in separate incidents in MIDC and Hudkeshwar police jurisdictions on Tuesday, February 25. One of the guilty drivers has been arrested.

In the first incident, Manoj Devidas Bhoyar (30), resident of Shivangaon, Wardha Road, was going on his Honda Shine bike (MH-31/EJ 6501) from Ekatmata Nagar to Shivangaon around 3 pm on Tuesday. Midway near Madhu Saoji Hotel, an unidentified vehicle rammed Manoj’s bike with forceful impact and injured him critically. Nearby people took Manoj to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh, but doctors declared him dead on admission. Driver of the killer vehicle fled the spot soon after mishap.

MIDC Assistant PSI Purshottam Nakat has registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.

Similarly, a resident of Plot No. 6, Ramkrishna Nagar, Dighori, Sarjerao Sadashiv Tarare (55), was going towards Telephone Nagar walking around 5 pm on Tuesday. As he reached near Ved General Stores, Narsala Road, a six-wheeler truck (MH-31/CQ 3774) hit Sarjerao and injured him seriously. He was taken to GMCH but doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Hudkeshwar Assistant PSI Narendra Giri, based on a complaint lodged by Sachin Sarjerao Tarare (34), booked the accused truck driver Balchand Chhotak Rajbhar (58), resident of Bhandewadi, under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 184, 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.