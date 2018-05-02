Two men commit suicide in Panchpaoli, Hingna

Nagpur: Two middle-aged men committed suicide in separate incidents in Pachpaoli and Hingna police jurisdictions on Monday.

A resident of Maskasath, near Hanuman Temple, Sambhaji Kasar Mohalla, Pachpaoli, Ashok Anand Gokhale (40), ended his life by jumping into a well in the premises of Hanuman Temple around 12 noon on Monday. The reason behind Ashok taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far. On being informed, a team of police reached the spot for the probe. Cops fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Panchpaoli API Tharkar, based on information provided by Rahul Ashok Gokhale (20), registered a case of accidental death and started investigation into the matter.

Similarly, a 50-year old Dushyant Chenisingh Dhurandar, residing in Dr Pravin Gupta’s bungalow, Mangli Shivar, Hingna, consumed some poisonous stuff around 2.30 pm on Monday. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Rural Hospital at Hingna but doctors declared him dead during treatment. The reason behind Dushyant taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

Based on information provided by Nitu Dushyant Dhurandar (40), Hingna ASI Vinod Bhuke registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.