Two married women having similar surname end life in Ajni

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two married women, having similar surname, committed suicide by hanging at their homes in Ajni police jurisdiction on Thursday. The exact reasons behind the two women taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

In the first incident, Annapurna Dinesh Thakur (30), a resident of Plot No. 66, Chandranagar, Ajni, ended her life by hanging to roof rafter with the help of a dupatta at her residence between 3.35 pm and 5 pm on Thursday. The reason behind Annapurna taking the extreme step could not be known immediately.

Advertisement

Ajni PSI Bhosale, based on information provided by her husband Dinesh Mahadesingh Thakur (38), registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter.

In another incident, Tejashri Kishore Thakur (30), resident of Lane No.1, Jaibhim Nagar, Ajni, committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan with the help of an odhni at her residence around 7 pm on Thursday. The reason behind Tejashri taking the drastic step could not be known immediately.

Ajni PSI Bhosale, based on information provided by her husband Kishore Kisansingh Thakur (38), registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement