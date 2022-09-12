ICICI Bank manger duped of Rs 40 lakh by trickster posing as Agrosquare firm director in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A tricker duped the manager of ICICI Bank’s Ramdaspeth Branch and director of Agrosquare Pvt Ltd to tune of Rs 39.85 lakh.

According to police sources, Vivekkumar Vijay Choudhary (31), Manager of ICICI Bank, Ramdaspeth Branch, Central Bazar Road had received a call from cell number 8470820947 on September 2. The caller impersonated Prakash Wadhwani, Director of Agrosquare Pvt Ltd, who holds a current account in their branch.

Imitating the voice of Wadhwani, the trickster told him that he would send an email giving details about the accounts of the beneficiaries with cheque numbers as he had to make payments to the parties. Believing the caller and being a customer-friendly officer, he transferred Rs 27,35,000 on-line in three accounts between 11.50 am and 3.30 pm.

As another message received on WhatsApp by him from the same cell number, he again transferred Rs 12.50 lakh in the fourth account.

Later, the bank’s relationship manager contacted the office of Agrosquare Pvt Ltd and was shocked to hear that neither any officer from the company nor Wadhwani had asked the Branch Manager to transfer the money in any account.

On Bank Manager Choudhary’s complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 420 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code and started probe.

