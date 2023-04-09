Two labourers die of electrocution while cleaning well in Raj Nagar near Katol Naka

Nagpur: Tragedy struck on Sunday in Raj Nagar near Katol Naka as two labourers lost their lives due to electrocution while cleaning a well at a private property. The victims have been identified as Amar Ratanlal Markaam (22) and Shankar Arjun Uikey (22) both residents of Manewada Road under Hudkeshawar Police Station.

According to police sources, the unfortunate incident occurred when the two labourers were cleaning the well at Dr Sunil Rao’s house in Raj Nagar, and reportedly got electrocuted, causing them to fall into the well.

Though, senior police officials said the exact reason behind their death could only be established after post-mortem.

Upon receiving the information, officials from the Fire and Emergency Department, along with the police, immediately rushed to the scene. They are currently trying to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the well.

