“ Aie Dile Nadan…“ Was a Basket of Soulful Bollywood hits..- Dr. S SUttarwar.

Kanak Sur MandirNagpur has arranged “AieDileNadan….” A live program of golden hit songsof legendary singers at Scientific Hall Nagpur.Kanak Sur mandirhas given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

It was a house full show. It is unique program byKanak Sur Mandirfor journey of sweet Songs. Dr. Sanjay UttarwarDirector of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gpand who is a renowned singer from Nagpur known as voice of Mukesh in music world,was presentfor the Event.

Kanaka Gadkari,ShriDattaharkare , MukulPande and OjasHarkarewas singers who has performed during show. Kanaka Gadkari, DattaHarkare and Mukulare versatile singers who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Nagpur. Concept wasof KanakaGadkariand organizer was MrsIshwariHarkare. , and Anchor wasSwetaShelgaonkar. Music arrangements was by Parilam Joshi. Show was live at scientific hall.

Soulful songs were presented by Singers. Songs are Tal se Tal Mila…, Dil Hum HumKare…, Mere Sapno Ki Rani…, PattarKesanam…, Jai JaiShivshankar…, Mere Pairo me…, ManvaLage…, GulabiAnkhe.., Aaoge Jab Tum…, Mere Dholna…, AbhiMuz Me Kahi…, KaheChed…, Mai Hun Zumru…, Jane woKaise…., and many more songs were presented by Singers. Medley presented by singers at the end of show was a icing on cake.

Title song AieDileNadan……….Sung by Kanaka Gadkari received once more and loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary singers and repeatedly gave once more to singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwaris having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Kanak Sur Mandirgpand extend his best wishes to them and on behalf of houseful audience gave thanks to organisers.Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program.MrVijay, MrSomnathPuranikand Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Group .



Anchor SwetaShelgaonkardone her job nicely. Shenarrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanksto Kanaka Gadkari and Team Kanak Sur Mandir for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.00 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

