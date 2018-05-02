Two held for black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur

Nagpur: Police have arrested a medical representative and one more person for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Manish Vinodrao Joshi (33) and Gopal Gyaniprasad Sharma (34), were arrested on Friday, he said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and the duo was arrested while they were selling the anti-viral drug near Raj Bhavan gate,” senior inspector Santosh Bakal said, adding that Joshi works an a medical representative.

Two Ramdesivir vials, Rs 56,000 cash, two two-wheelers and cellphones, collectively worth Rs 1,33,500 were seized from them, he said.

An offence has been registered against them, Bakal said.

According to him, police are on the lookout for one Kamlakar alias Chhotu Mohtam (35), who had given the Remdesivir injections to Joshi and Sharma.

A local court remanded the accused to two days of police custody.



