Two groups clash at Nagpur’s ‘Raasta’ pub; viral video sparks public outrage

Nagpur: The ‘Raasta’ pub in Nagpur’s Shivajinagar has once again landed in controversy after a violent clash broke out between two groups late last week. The altercation, which reportedly started over a dispute involving a table, quickly escalated into a physical brawl around 11 pm, creating chaos inside the premises. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing sharp public reactions.

According to local residents, this is not the first time the pub has come under scrutiny. They allege repeated violations of norms, including unrestricted entry of minors and open consumption of alcohol on the rooftop. With the upcoming ‘Sindhi Carnival Festival’ scheduled for this Saturday, concerns are mounting among parents about the likely presence of underage attendees in large numbers.

Adding to the issue, residents revealed that the same building houses two more clubs, which has severely disrupted parking arrangements in the area. Illegal parking and frequent traffic jams have become a regular nuisance for people living nearby.

Citizens have demanded strict enforcement of rules, especially a ban on the entry of minors into pubs and alcohol-serving establishments. They are also calling for tighter regulations regarding parking and security. Residents have warned that if authorities fail to take swift and stern action, the situation could spiral out of control.