Two goons rob man of his car, other booty after offering him spiked cold drink

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police have launched a search for two con men who robbed a man of his car and other booty worth Rs 5.60 lakh after offering him a cold drink laced with sedatives. As the man fell unconscious, the criminal fled with his car and other valuables. Even though the incident took place between July 13 and 14, 2021, a case was registered late for unknown reasons.

The complainant, Amar Ramesh Thakur (32), resident of Plot No. 146, near Siddheshwar Hall, Bajrang Nagar, Manewada Road, told Ganeshpeth police that the accused who told his name as Zulfikar Habib Saifi (33), native of Shop No. 1, Ranital, Jabalpur (MP), booked his car for going to Jabalpur. The accused Zulfikar, his unidentified accomplice and Amar proceeded to Jabalpur from Geetanjali Square, CA Road, around 10.15 am on July 13, 2021. Midway, the accused Zulfikar told Amar to stop the car at a Dhaba near Prabhuraj Service Centre, 35 km from Nagpur, for snacks.

At the Dhaba, the accused offered a sedative-laced cold drink to Amar. After having the cold drink, Amar fell unconscious. Later, the accused Zulfikar and his accomplice fled with Amar’s white Swift car (MH-49/AT 5950), mobile phone, Aadhar, Pan cards, driving licence, election card, and cash Rs 7,000. The goons collectively robbed Amar of booty worth Rs 5.60 lakh.

For unknown reasons, the victim Amar Thakur registered a case against the accused only on Wednesday, September 22, even though the crime had taken place between July 13 and 14, 2021. API Pankaj Bhople has booked the two accused under Sections 328, 379, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.