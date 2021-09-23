Bizarre twist: A Senior PI’s role comes under scanner in Bagde murder case

Nagpur: In a bizarre twist, role of a Senior Police Inspector has come under scanner of rural police in the murder case of property dealer Pradip Bagde. The Senior PI is currently in-charge of a police station in Nagpur city, according to a report in local media.

It may be recalled that the deceased Pradip Janardhan Bagde (47), a resident of Wanjari Nagar, near Water Tank, Ajni had gone missing since September 16. He was found murdered in Khapa area on Tuesday, September 22. The body was dumped in a pipe beneath a bridge near Khekranala by the alleged killers. Meanwhile, Hudkeshwar police arrested the two accused named Pavan Vitthalrao Chaudhary (21), a resident of Rameshwari, Shatabdi Square, and a juvenile for allegedly killing Bagde. During the investigations, it came to the fore that the wife of the deceased had allegedly given Rs 3 lakh ‘supari’ to eliminate her husband.

The media report further said that the Senior Police Inspector and Bagde’s wife, Seema, now arrested on Wednesday, knew each other well. The police officer’s wife opposed the “friendship” and there had been a police complaint too.

According to police, the accused Pavan Chaudhary and the juvenile were lured by Seema with a promise to reward them for eliminating her husband. The accused Chaudhary was promised a plot and support for constructing a house while the juvenile was offered Rs 2.50 lakh for the murder. Chaudhary also received Rs 50,000 from Seema, the media report said.

Aimed at misleading the police, Seema had reportedly lodged a complaint at Ajni Police Station on September 17 stating that her husband had gone missing. Subsequently, Ajni police had launched a search but could not trace Bagde. Later his body was found dumped in a pipe beneath a bridge near Khekranala under Khapa police jurisdiction.

The murder came to light when stray dogs dragged out the decomposed body from the pipe. According to police, Pradip used to fight with Seema over every small issue. Fed up of the frequent domestic fracas, the woman allegedly decided to eliminate her husband. She roped in Pawan and the juvenile in the murder conspiracy and promised them Rs 3 lakh cash and a residential plot. Rs 50,000 in cash was paid by Seema in advance to the killers, reports said.