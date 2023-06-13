Two goons arrested, foreign-made pistol seized in Nandanvan

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit-4 of Nagpur police arrested two goons and seized a foreign-made pistol and other arms from their possession in Nandanvan area on Monday.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Javed Issac Pathan (31), resident of Brahmani, Kalmeshwar, and Parees alias Pushpa Raju Uike (23), resident of Dharti Maa Nagar, Wathoda.

The Crime Branch sleuths received secret information that two accused goons were carrying a firearm and other arms. Acting on the tip-off, cops trapped and intercepted both the accused near Annapurna Tea Stall at Hasanbagh Police Post in Nandanvan police jurisdiction between 6 pm and 7.30 pm on Monday. When cops frisked the accused, they found a foreign made pistol worth Rs 50,000 and a knife in their possession. Police seized the firearm, knife and two mobile phones collectively worth Rs 80,500. One accomplice of the accused named Bagde alias Michael, resident of Kalmeshwar, managed to escape on his motorcycle and is being searched. Both the arrested accused were later handed over to Nandanvan police for further action.

The arrests were made by PI Gokul Suryavanshi, API Arvind Shinde, PSI Avinash Jaybhaye, and other staff including Sunil Thavkar, Yuvanand Kadu, Chetan Patil, Deepak Chole, Devendra Navghare, Purshottam Kalmegh, Satendra Yadav under the guidance of Addl CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil and DCP (Detection) Mumakka Sudarshan.

