Two girls aged 15 go missing in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: Two girls aged 15 went missing in Pratap Nagar police area on Thursday, August 4, and could have been abducted by unidentified persons.

According to police, the 15-year old daughter of the complainant and her friend (15), residing in Pratap Nagar police jurisdiction, left home around 5.30 pm on Thursday without informing anyone. Both the girls did not return. The panicky relatives searched for them at all possible places but in vain. Some unidentified persons lured the girls and took them away.

Pratap Nagar Woman PSI Chamle, based on a complaint, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC as per directives of the Supreme Court. Cops have launched a search to trace the girls.

