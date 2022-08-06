Bhandara police arrest two for raping woman, search on for another accused

Nagpur: Bhandara Police arrested two accused for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman from Gondia. One accused in the case is still at large. The case has been handed over to Goregaon police for further investigation.

According to information given by police, after separation from her husband, the 35-year-old victim was presently residing at her sister’s place in Sawratoli locality of Gondia. She had left the house on July 30 following some altercation with her niece. She was heading for her brother’s home in Kamargaon village of Goregaon tehsil.

In the evening she met accused Shriram Urkude near Goregaon Bus Stand who offered to drop her to her brother’s place. Trusting him, she accompanied him. Instead, he took her to Mundipaar village where he forcibly established a physical relationship with her.

Next day, Urkude took the victim woman to Palasgaon where he again exploited her and left her near the forest on National Highway.

The following morning, the victim somehow reached Kanhalmoh village under Kardha

police station of Bhandara district. There, she met Amit alias Lukka Ashok Sarve (30), a resident of Gunthara village. Amit also offered to drop her to her brother’s place, but having gone through the trauma she refused.

Later, she was convinced by another accused in the case Mohammad Ejaj Mohammad Ansari (22), a resident of Bihar state and presently living in Bhandara. The two took her to a paddy field at an isolated place and outraged her modesty before leaving her near the bridge.

Next day, some people noticed her in a subconscious state and informed Kardha police following which API Prashant Misale reached there with his team. Looking at her condition, they hospitalized her at Bhandara District Hospital. After gaining consciousness the victim narrated her ordeal on the basis of which the Kardha Police team under PI Rajesh Thorat arrested Sarve and Ansari.

An offence under sections 376 (1), 376 (2)(N), 376(D), 506, 34 of IPC was registered against the accused while search for the third accused Urkude is on.

As the origin of the crime was under jurisdiction of Goregaon police station, after formalities Kardha Police handed over the case and both the accused with them.

PI Sachin Mhetre is now conducting the investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra State Council and Shiv Sena leader Dr Neelam Gorhe has written a letter with senior police officials and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

