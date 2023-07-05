Two fraudsters arrested from Gujarat by Nagpur Cyber team

Nagpur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW ) of Nagpur Police arrested two cyber fraudsters from Gujarat who duped Durgeshwar Shriram Giripunje of Rs 6.02 lakh in an online ‘task farud’ in April this year.

Identified as Mukesh Jayeshbhai Pipaliya (34) and Arshad alias Aman Husain Pathan (30), the accused are the residents of old Chhani Road, Vadodara, Gujarat.

Following a complaint lodged by Giripunje (37), a resident of Plot No 22, Neelkamal Nagar, near Ramleela Lawns, Narsala Road, a case was registered under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, against the accused online fraudsters.

Cyber Police investigated the case and nabbed Mukesh Pipaliya and Arshad alias Aman Pathan. Cops produced the accused duo before the court and obtained remand for their custodial interrogation till July 11. The arrests were made under the supervision of DCP (EOW) Archit Chandak.

Goons booked for extortion

Four goons, identified as Raju Parchake alias Bhikku, Sunil Pahune, Nilesh Meshram and Ashish Yadav, have been booked for extortion following a complaint lodged by Rambagh grocer Sunny Rahulkar.

An offence was registered at Imambada police station on Tuesday.

It’s learnt that Bhikku and his gang had been demanding Rs 2,000 per day from Rahulkar. Bhikku had also forcibly made Rahulkar cough up Rs 6,000 threatening him of dire consequences.

It’s learnt Bhikku had threatened Rahulkar to either cough up the amount or else he would make him suffer. Imambada police have registered an offence against Bhikku and his gang.

Bhikkhu has also been arrested, said the police.

