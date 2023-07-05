Bus tragedy on Samruddhi: Fire investigation report reveals cause of devastating blaze

Nagpur: Following the tragic accident on the Samruddhi Expressway, where an AC sleeper coach bus overturned and caught fire, resulting in the loss of 26 lives, a comprehensive fire investigation report has shed light on the cause of the devastating blaze.

The report, compiled by Mumbai-based Forensic Fire and Cyber Investigators, presents a detailed analysis of the evidence collected at the fire scene and provides crucial insights into the sequence of events leading up to the incident. By connecting the dots, the report presents a theory explaining the cause of the fire, dispelling initial theories and speculations.

After carefully examining the evidence and analyzing the accident site, the investigators have determined that the fire was triggered by a series of events involving the front axle of the bus and the diesel tank. The key findings of the investigation are as follows:

1. The impact of the accident caused the front axle of the bus to become detached from the vehicle’s chassis, leading to an uncontrolled movement of the axle.

2. The uncontrolled movement of the front axle resulted in a collision with the diesel tank located in close proximity. The force of the collision crumpled the tank, causing the diesel inside to spill onto the surrounding area.

3. The diesel tank contained approximately 350 litres of fuel at the time of the accident. The sudden compression of the diesel fuel within the tank due to the collision resulted in an increased pressure within the tank.

4. The increased pressure within the tank eventually exceeded its structural integrity, causing a rupture at the opposite end of the collision point. This rupture allowed diesel to spill and spread rapidly.

5. The spilled diesel came into contact with hot exhaust components in the vicinity, leading to the ignition of the fuel and the subsequent fire.

According to the report, the driver was driving the bus in the first lane at a speed of about 70-80 kmph when it reached Channel Number 332 near Sindkhedraja at about 1.32 am on July 1. While driving in the first lane, which is supposed to be used only for overtaking, the driver lost control over the vehicle and the front driver’s side wheel hit the sign board pillar which was placed just about 1.5 to 2 feet from the permitted path of drive in the first lane at Channel 332.

The sign board got uprooted, along with its heavy RCC foundation, due to the impact. Subsequently, the same front wheel again rammed into the RCC Safety Wall which was about 10 feet from the MS Pillar. Both the rear wheels on the driver’s side also rammed into the RCC Safety Wall. The impact was so severe that the Rims (Discs) of the front and both rear wheels got damaged and bent. This had a huge impact on both the axles of the bus, the report stated.

The report further suggested that the outer tyre of the rear wheels burst due to the severe impact and detached from the wheel, leaving the inner wheel exposed. Consequently, the inner wheel also got damaged and the vehicle was on the Rims of the RHS on the rear side. Although the front axle was dissociated from the bus due to the force, it being underneath the body of the heavy bus did not drift away from the bus at that moment and still remained a part of the bus, so the bus kept rolling on the road on the two front wheels/ tyres without making any scratch on the road.

The moment the bus overturned, the front axle, along with both the wheels, got physically separated from the bus, the report claimed. And during its natural movement, it struck the diesel tank on its path of coming to the ground, thus destroying the MS strips for the safety support of this diesel tank and crumpling it from the front side. Thus the diesel in the tank got splashed. There was about 350 litre diesel in the tank at the time of the accident.

Diesel being non compressible fluid, due to sudden crumpling, the diesel inside of the tank got compressed and the pressure inside thus got increased. Due to this raised pressure, the other end of the diesel tank gave way and diesel started splashing and got poured from both the sides, the report suggested.

Splashing of diesel continued for a while as there was about 350 litres of diesel inside. During this time, because of overturning of the vehicle, the exhaust of the bus which is usually horizontal became vertical to the ground. Hence, the splashed diesel took some time to come in contact with the hot exhaust of the bus. And the moment the splashed diesel came in contact with the hot exhaust, fire was initiated. Diesel was already splashed everywhere in the surrounding area and once it caught fire, it took no time to spread thus killing the innocent passengers trapped inside of the bus, the report said.

