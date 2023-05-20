Two drug-peddlers held in Pachpaoli, MD powder worth Rs 2.61 lakh seized

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police arrested two drug-peddlers, including one from Mumbai, and seized Mephedrone (MD) powder valued at Rs 2.61 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Wasim Khan Imdad Khan(35), a resident of Kamla Raman Nagar slums, Govandi, Baigan Mali, Mumbai; and Maqsood Ahmad Aminuddin Malik (19), a resident of Yadav Nagar, Pachpaoli.

Acting on specific inputs, police laid a trap near Salim Sports Ground, Ashi Nagar and caught Wasim and Maqsood. During their physical search, cops found more than 26 grams of MD powder valued at Rs 2.61 lakh and a cell phone worth Rs 20,000. Police took them into custody and registered a case under Sections 8(c), 22(b), 29 of NDPS Act against them.

The arrests were made by Sr PI Vaibhav Jadhav, PI Mahendra Ambhore, PSI Vikas Manpiya, PSI TM Dhakulkar and others under supervision of DCP (Zone III) Gorakh Bhamre and ACP Sachin Thorbole.

