Two days after Ajit Pawar supports BJP govt in Maharashtra, case against irrigation scam closed

Mumbai: Two days after Ajit Pawar extended support to Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, some files pertaining to the 2013 irrigation scam in Maharashtra have been closed.

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a notification to the effect on Monday stating that the investigation might be reopened on a later date if so required.

Maha ACB clarifies on scam case against Ajit Pawar:

Clarification by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau: According to highly placed sources in the Maharashtra ACB, in the list of cases being circulated on social media, none of the cases belong to the alleged irrigation corruption case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.

The cases that were closed today were conditional and the cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry.