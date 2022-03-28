Two-day Strike: Insurance employees stage protest against LIC IPO in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Divisional Life Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union on Monday staged a protest at Samvidhan Square on Monday against the upcoming IPO (initial public offering). Starting with a contribution of 5 crore from the Union government, it has today grown into a monolithic organisation with 40 crore policyholders, the agitators said.

Central Trade Unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government’s alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people.

Ahead of the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions on March 28-29, the Maharashtra government on Sunday invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) barring employees of state-run electricity companies from joining the protest.

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut confirmed the invocation of MESMA.