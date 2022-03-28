Earth Hour – A Commitment to Combat Climate Change

Nagpur. Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Green Vigil Foundation celebrated Earth Hour on 26th March,2022 at Eternity Mall, Sitabuldi.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The event is held annually, encouraging individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m, as a symbol of commitment to the planet. It was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007.

Inspired by the concept of Earth Hour, Anil Sole the then Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation along with Green Vigil Foundation started Poornima Diwas Campaign in 2014. Since then the event is being organized on every Poornima ( full moon) day, wherein citizens are requested to turn off non-essential electric gadgets for one hour from 8 to 9 pm.

During Earth Hour, around 70% of the lights were switched off at Eternity Mall and members of Green Vigil Foundation interacted with citizens on Climate crisis , rising temperature, energy crisis and need & ways of combating climate change, energy conservation etc. During the campaign, former mayor Anil Sole and Dayashankar Tiwari addressed the gathering about the concept of Poornima Diwas campaign, which has been appreciated by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji.

Earth Hour campaign was attended by large number of citizens of Nagpur. Shri Ajay Mankar, Executive Engineer, NMC, Ashish Barai of Eternity Mall.

Members of Green Vigil Foundation including Kaustav Chatterjee ( Founder), Surbhi Jaiswal ( Team Lead), Mehul Kosurkar, Sheetal Chaudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, Sujay Kalbande, Paras Jangade, Ashwini Dable, Shubham Yerkhede, Sakshi Mulekar, Tushar Deshmukh, Deepak Prasad, Hemant Amesar,Dhanashri Agre Trupti Bangadkar , Gauri Shrikhandkar and others along with Bholanath Sahare, Ashok Sayre, Anil Zode and Ashish Barai were present. The staff of Eternity Mall worked hard for the success of the campaign.