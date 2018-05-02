Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jan 16th, 2020

    Two-day nationwide bank strike from Jan 31 over wage revision

    New Delhi: United Forum of Bank Unions has decided to observe a two-day strike on January 31 and February 1, demanding early wage revision settlement which has been due since November 1, 2017, said the All India Bank Employees Association.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on February 1.

    Banks will also hold a strike on March 11, 12 and 13. Also, an indefinite strike will be held from April 1.General Secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation West Bengal Sanjay Das has stated that the nationwide strike has been called over several demands.

    “The demands include–wage revision settlement at 20 per cent hike on payslip components with adequate loading thereof and scrapping off New Pension Scheme (NPS),” said Das.

    There are several demands to hold the strike including the merger of special allowance with basic pay, updation of pension, improvement in the family pension system, five-day banking, allocation of staff welfare fund based on operating profits and exemption from income tax on retiral benefits without a ceiling.”

    Other demands include– a uniform definition of business hours, lunch hour etc in the branches, introduction of leave bank, defined working hours for the officers and equal wage for equal work for the contract employee,” said Das.

