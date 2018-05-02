Two cricket bookies nabbed during raid at flat in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch Unit 3 raided an apartment building in Ganeshpeth area and nabbed two bookies accepting bets on an IPL T20 match being played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Another bookie managed to give police the slip and is being hunted.

On Sunday around 10 pm, the Crime Branch sleuths raided Flat No. 305, Rahul Residency Apartment, Wazalwar Road, Ganeshpeth, on information that cricket betting is being operated from the flat. The raiding cops found two accused bookies namely Vishal Arun Kaleshware and Chandan Sadashiv Rathod (31), both residents of the said flat. The two accused were found watching a live telecast on Star Gold TV channel and accepting bets on an IPL T20 match being played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Both the accused were detained and betting material worth Rs 77,400 was seized. However, the third accused bookie named Ashfaq Ansari managed to flee from the spot and is being searched.

The two accused bookies Vishal Kaleshware and Chandan Rathod have been booked under Sections 4, 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and placed under arrest.

The raid and arrests were made by Senior PI Sandeepan Pawar, API Pawan Morey, constable Prashant Lande, NPC Shyam Kadu, sepoys Sandip Mavalkar, Woman Police Sepoy Roshni Tarar and driver Sheikh Firoze under the guidance of Addl Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sunil Fulari and DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane.

