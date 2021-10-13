Two cops, including Gadkari’s ex-PSO, sacked by Nagpur CP

Nagpur: Acting tough, the Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar sacked a policeman over a long absence from duty. The fired cop, Rajesh Tomar, was also a former Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, reports said.

Similarly, the Head Constable Roshan Ugale of Wathoda Police Station too was dismissed recently following his arrest by Odisha police for possession of 22 kg ganja.

Tomar was initially placed under suspension before being dismissed by the city police chief. According to sources, the truant cop was sacked due to absence from duty for a prolonged period. He is also facing the ACB heat for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Anti-Corruption Bureau probe against the tainted cop was initiated in February this year. Sources said that the ACB was alerted about Tomar’s assets by a relative whose illicit relationship was exposed by the cop after a complaint was lodged at Bajaj Nagar Police Station. As per the complaint, the dismissed policeman owns some property and is also in partnership with a businessman, media reports said.

According to the Commissioner of Police, charges against Tomar were proved during a departmental enquiry. He was also absent from duty for a long time. Tomar’s wealth was under scanner and is being parallelly investigated.

Reports further said that Tomar won the trust of Gadkari before the Minister himself raised objections about the cop’s alleged activities. The Union Minister had distanced himself from a few members of his security team, including Tomar, after learning about their interference in some work.